Stony Brook 73, Binghamton 59

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 4:12 pm
STONY BROOK (3-4)

Policelli 4-8 4-4 15, Sayles 5-10 2-2 12, Greene 5-7 4-5 15, Habwe 3-5 0-0 6, Rodriguez 4-11 0-0 9, Gueye 2-4 1-4 5, Elliott-Sewell 2-4 0-0 4, McKenzie 1-1 1-2 3, Stephenson-Moore 1-2 0-1 2, Diallo 1-4 0-0 2, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Kadisha 0-0 0-0 0, Pierre Philippe 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 12-18 73.

BINGHAMTON (0-4)

Akuwovo 3-4 0-0 6, Tinsley 2-4 3-6 7, Hinckson 3-8 2-2 8, Hjalmarsson 1-6 0-0 2, Petcash 2-5 0-1 6, Mills 2-9 0-0 4, Bertram 4-8 0-0 12, Beamer 2-4 0-0 6, Amos 1-3 2-2 4, Athuai 2-3 0-0 4, Crist 0-1 0-0 0, Willis 0-1 0-0 0, Gallagher 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 22-56 7-13 59.

Halftime_Stony Brook 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 5-10 (Policelli 3-5, Greene 1-1, Rodriguez 1-3, Stephenson-Moore 0-1), Binghamton 8-22 (Bertram 4-5, Beamer 2-3, Petcash 2-5, Hinckson 0-1, Mills 0-1, Amos 0-2, Tinsley 0-2, Hjalmarsson 0-3). Rebounds_Stony Brook 37 (Policelli, Rodriguez 6), Binghamton 27 (Hinckson 9). Assists_Stony Brook 14 (McKenzie 5), Binghamton 9 (Hjalmarsson, Bertram 2). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 15, Binghamton 15.

