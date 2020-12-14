On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Stony Brook goes up against Point Park

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 11:15 pm
Point Park vs. Stony Brook (1-4)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stony Brook Seawolves are set to battle the Pioneers of NAIA member Point Park. Stony Brook lost 81-72 to Bryant in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Frankie Policelli has averaged 12.8 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Seawolves. Juan Felix Rodriguez is also a big contributor, with 12 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MCHENRY: Garret Mchenry has connected on 11.8 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook went 8-6 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Seawolves offense scored 68.7 points per matchup across those 14 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

