Stony Brook looks to extend streak vs UMBC

Maryland-Baltimore County (7-2, 3-1) vs. Stony Brook (6-4, 4-0)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks for its fifth straight conference win against Maryland-Baltimore County. Stony Brook’s last America East loss came against the Hartford Hawks 64-58 on March 10, 2020. Maryland-Baltimore County fell short in a 75-69 game to Binghamton in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: The Retrievers are led by R.J. Eytle-Rock and Daniel Akin. Eytle-Rock has averaged 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while Akin has put up 9.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Seawolves have been led by juniors Juan Felix Rodriguez and Frankie Policelli, who have combined to score 25 points per contest.

AMERICA EAST IMPROVEMENT: The Seawolves have scored 74.3 points per game and allowed 62.8 points per game across four conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 75.2 points scored and 79 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Rodriguez has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Stony Brook field goals over the last three games. Rodriguez has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Maryland-Baltimore County has won its last four road games, scoring 69 points and allowing 59.5 points during those contests. Stony Brook has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 57.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Seawolves have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Retrievers. Stony Brook has an assist on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Maryland-Baltimore County has assists on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The Seawolves have averaged 22.2 free throws per game this season and 25.3 per game over their last three games.

