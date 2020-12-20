Stony Brook tops Binghamton 80-70 in OT

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Tykei Greene and Frankie Policelli scored 16 points apiece as Stony Brook beat Binghamton 80-70 in overtime on Sunday. Juan Felix Rodriguez and Omar Habwe each added 14 points for the Seawolves. Mouhamadou Gueye chipped in 10.

George Tinsley had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (0-5, 0-2 America East Conference). Dan Petcash added 14 points. Brenton Mills had 14 points.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats on the season. Stony Brook (4-4, 2-0) defeated Binghamton 73-59 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.