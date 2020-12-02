Trending:
Strahm gets 1-year contract; Padres agree with 5 others

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 10:11 pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres agreed to a one-year contract with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm on Wednesday.

They also tendered contracts to their five remaining arbitration-eligible players, outfielder Tommy Pham and right-handers Dan Altavilla, Zach Davies, Dinelson Lamet and Emilio Pagán.

Strahm was 0-1 with 2.61 ERA in 19 appearances in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when the Padres ended a 14-year playoff drought. They beat St. Louis in the wild-card round before being swept in the NL Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pham, whose regular season was interrupted by a hand injury, hit .211 with three homers. He was stabbed outside a San Diego strip club in October and has sued the establishment.

Lamet, who became San Diego’s best starter by going 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA, missed the playoffs with an elbow injury. Davies also is a starter while Altavilla and Pagán are relievers.

The Padres did not tender a contract to infielder Greg Garcia, who grew up in suburban El Cajon and is a grandson of the late Dave Garcia, who managed the Indians and Angels.

