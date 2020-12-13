On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 5:17 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Jared Porter general manager.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed DB Madre Harper on injured reserve.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated G Wyatt Teller from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived RB Dontrell Hilliard.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Jordan Glasgow on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Ibraheim Campbell to the active roster.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Nashville SC in exchange for general allocation money. Acquired $225,000 in general allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for M Jon Gallagher.

AUSTIN FC — Acquired Ds Nick Lima, Ben Sweat and Julio Cascante, F Jon Gallagher and M Ulises Segura.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired the sixth overall pick in the 2021 Super Draft from Chicago FC in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money.

D.C. UNITED — Traded M Ulises Segura to Austin FC in exchange for general allocation money.

FC DALLAS — Traded Callum Montgomery to Minnesota in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick.

INTER MIAMI — Traded D Ben Sweat to Austin FC in exchange for general allocation money.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Marco Farfan from Portland in exchange for $300,000 in general allocation money.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $160,000 in general allocation money from New York City FC in exchange for a 2021 international roster slot. Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for D Julio Cascante.

        Read more Sports News news.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired $500,000 in general allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for D Nick Lima. Acquired a 2022 natural fourth-round selection from New England in exchange for the college player rights to D Jon Bell.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman