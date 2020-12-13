Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Jared Porter general manager.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed DB Madre Harper on injured reserve.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated G Wyatt Teller from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived RB Dontrell Hilliard.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Jordan Glasgow on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Ibraheim Campbell to the active roster.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Nashville SC in exchange for general allocation money. Acquired $225,000 in general allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for M Jon Gallagher.

AUSTIN FC — Acquired Ds Nick Lima, Ben Sweat and Julio Cascante, F Jon Gallagher and M Ulises Segura.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired the sixth overall pick in the 2021 Super Draft from Chicago FC in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money.

D.C. UNITED — Traded M Ulises Segura to Austin FC in exchange for general allocation money.

FC DALLAS — Traded Callum Montgomery to Minnesota in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick.

INTER MIAMI — Traded D Ben Sweat to Austin FC in exchange for general allocation money.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Marco Farfan from Portland in exchange for $300,000 in general allocation money.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $160,000 in general allocation money from New York City FC in exchange for a 2021 international roster slot. Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for D Julio Cascante.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired $500,000 in general allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for D Nick Lima. Acquired a 2022 natural fourth-round selection from New England in exchange for the college player rights to D Jon Bell.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.