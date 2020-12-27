Sunday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed RB T.J. Yeldon on reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S Eric Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted CB Anthony Chesley to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired F Marian Gaborik and G Anders Nilsson from Tampa Bay in exchange for D Braydon Coburn, F Cedric Paquette and the second-round pick in the 2022 draft. Both Gaborik and Nilsson will be placed on long-term injury reserve and will not play this season.

