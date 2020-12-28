Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Frontier League Baseball

OTTAWA TITANS — Released LHP Felix Carvallo and C Audry Perez.

SUSSES COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Austin Krezminski.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Jack Weinberger.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL Lamont Gaillard from personal leave. Placed OL Kylie Fitts on injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed RB T.J. Yeldon on reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S Eric Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted CB Anthony Chesley to the active roster. Signed WR Damion Ratley to the activer roster from the practice squad. Waived RB C.J. Prosise from the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated LB Cassh Maluia and DL Nick Thurman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Signed C Marcus Marint to the 53-man roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated RB Austin Walter from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Restored FB Josh Hoki to the practice squad from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Placed OL HronissGrasu and LS Taybor Pepper on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed K Stephen Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Signed DB Raheem Wilson.

HAMILTON TOMCATS — Signed contract extensions with Offensive Co-ordinator Tommy Condell and Defensive Co-ordinator Mark Washington.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Re-signed LB Nelkas Kwemo and OL Dariusz Bladek. Signed OL Dejon Allen. Extended the contracts of DL Earl Okine, RB Bishop Sankey, WR Brandon Sheperd and DB Jordan Powell. Released RB Trayone Gray, LB Jeff Knox Jr., WR Kyle Lewis and DB Malik Reaves.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Callum Booth from Jacksonville (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F’s Patrick Harper, Tanner Jeannot, Cole Smith, Josh Wilkins and Thomas Novak from Florida (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired F Marian Gaborik and G Anders Nilsson from Tampa Bay in exchange for D Braydon Coburn, F Cedric Paquette and the second-round pick in the 2022 draft. Both Gaborik and Nilsson will be placed on long-term injury reserve and will not play this season.

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F’s Michael Neville and Kyle Neuber from injured reserve. Activated F Tommy Marchin from reserve. Placed F Lukas Craggs on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed F Mike McNamee and D Bryce Reddick on injured reserve effective Dec. 27.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed F Christopher Brown to active roster. Activated G Eamon McAdam and F Craig Martin from reserve. Placed F’s Adam Dauda and Wacey Rabbit on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Justin Woods from Commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Justin Woods on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated G Michael Lackey from injured reserve effective Dec. 27. Loaned G Garret Sparks to Calgary (NHL) effective Dec. 27.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Craig Pantano, D’s Kyle Froese and Griffin Luce and F Tyler Coulter from Commissioner’s exempt list. Released G Craig Pantano and D Kyle Froese.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed G Parker Gahagen to active roster. Activated F Jack Jenkins from reserve. Activated D’s Tanner Jago and Teigan Zahn from Commissioner’s exempt list. Places D’s Tanner Jago and Teigan Zahn on reserve. Placed F’s Trey Bradley and Matt Hoover on Commissioner’s exempt list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated G Shane Starrett from reserve. Placed G Brandon Haoverson on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F’s Brayden Watts and Alex Berardinelli from reserve. Placed F Stefan Fournier on reserve.

