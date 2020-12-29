Correction: Bowling Alley Shooting story

CHICAGO (AP) — In a story Dec. 28, 2020, about a shooting in Illinois that left three people dead and three injured, The Associated Press relying on the narrative in a criminal complaint erroneously reported the ages of one of the injured victims. She was 16, not 14. The caliber of one of the weapons used was also incorrect. It was a Glock .380 caliber. Not .389 caliber.

