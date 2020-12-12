On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Syracuse 101, Boston College 63

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 3:11 pm
SYRACUSE (4-1)

Dolezaj 2-5 6-6 10, Griffin 8-13 0-0 22, Guerrier 5-7 4-5 14, Boeheim 7-13 0-0 17, Girard 6-8 0-0 17, Richmond 4-4 0-0 9, Newton 4-7 0-0 9, Braswell 0-3 0-0 0, Anselem 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 1-2 1-1 3, Ajak 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-63 11-12 101.

BOSTON COLLEGE (1-5)

Felder 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Ashton-Langford 1-9 3-4 5, Heath 2-12 0-0 5, Tabbs 4-9 0-0 11, Karnik 8-13 4-7 20, Kelly 4-11 0-0 12, Langford 2-3 2-3 6, Kenny 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Vander Baan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 9-14 63.

Halftime_Syracuse 48-30. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 16-31 (Griffin 6-9, Girard 5-7, Boeheim 3-8, Richmond 1-1, Newton 1-3, Guerrier 0-1, Braswell 0-2), Boston College 8-31 (Kelly 4-11, Tabbs 3-6, Heath 1-8, Kenny 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-4). Rebounds_Syracuse 38 (Griffin 10), Boston College 25 (Karnik 8). Assists_Syracuse 23 (Dolezaj 7), Boston College 15 (Kelly 5). Total Fouls_Syracuse 14, Boston College 12.

