Syracuse 107, Buffalo 96, OT

BUFFALO (3-2)

Fagan 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 8-16 1-2 19, Bertram 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 9-19 2-2 22, Segu 5-11 0-0 13, Mballa 11-18 5-8 27, Brewton 4-8 0-0 10, Nickelberry 1-4 1-1 3, Hardnett 1-2 0-0 2, Skogman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-79 9-13 96.

SYRACUSE (6-1)

Dolezaj 7-9 5-7 19, Griffin 8-14 7-8 24, Guerrier 8-13 9-12 27, Boeheim 8-24 6-7 22, Girard 1-6 0-0 2, Richmond 4-9 5-8 13, Newton 0-0 0-0 0, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-75 32-42 107.

Halftime_Buffalo 48-37. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 9-22 (Segu 3-5, Graves 2-5, Williams 2-5, Brewton 2-6, Nickelberry 0-1), Syracuse 3-19 (Guerrier 2-5, Griffin 1-6, Girard 0-3, Boeheim 0-5). Fouled Out_Segu, Mballa. Rebounds_Buffalo 40 (Graves 8), Syracuse 40 (Guerrier 11). Assists_Buffalo 22 (Graves 7), Syracuse 19 (Dolezaj, Richmond 5). Total Fouls_Buffalo 27, Syracuse 15.

