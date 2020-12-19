On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Syracuse 107, Buffalo 96, OT

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 8:28 pm
< a min read
      

BUFFALO (3-2)

Fagan 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 8-16 1-2 19, Bertram 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 9-19 2-2 22, Segu 5-11 0-0 13, Mballa 11-18 5-8 27, Brewton 4-8 0-0 10, Nickelberry 1-4 1-1 3, Hardnett 1-2 0-0 2, Skogman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-79 9-13 96.

SYRACUSE (6-1)

Dolezaj 7-9 5-7 19, Griffin 8-14 7-8 24, Guerrier 8-13 9-12 27, Boeheim 8-24 6-7 22, Girard 1-6 0-0 2, Richmond 4-9 5-8 13, Newton 0-0 0-0 0, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-75 32-42 107.

Halftime_Buffalo 48-37. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 9-22 (Segu 3-5, Graves 2-5, Williams 2-5, Brewton 2-6, Nickelberry 0-1), Syracuse 3-19 (Guerrier 2-5, Griffin 1-6, Girard 0-3, Boeheim 0-5). Fouled Out_Segu, Mballa. Rebounds_Buffalo 40 (Graves 8), Syracuse 40 (Guerrier 11). Assists_Buffalo 22 (Graves 7), Syracuse 19 (Dolezaj, Richmond 5). Total Fouls_Buffalo 27, Syracuse 15.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual...
12|21 Beware of Holiday Phishing Scams
12|21 Back to School for the Remote...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19