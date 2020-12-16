Syracuse 62, Northeastern 56

NORTHEASTERN (1-2)

Eboigbodin 1-3 0-0 2, Strong 3-6 2-2 9, Stucke 3-11 0-0 9, Walker 2-5 2-2 7, Walters 2-8 2-2 6, Telfort 5-9 3-4 16, Cubrilo 1-4 2-2 5, Doherty 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 18-47 11-14 56.

SYRACUSE (5-1)

Dolezaj 7-13 0-0 14, Griffin 0-4 0-0 0, Guerrier 6-10 6-9 18, Boeheim 1-12 0-0 2, Girard 5-16 9-9 21, Richmond 0-4 5-6 5, Newton 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 19-60 22-26 62.

Halftime_Syracuse 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 9-28 (Telfort 3-4, Stucke 3-9, Cubrilo 1-3, Strong 1-4, Walker 1-4, Walters 0-4), Syracuse 2-18 (Girard 2-9, Dolezaj 0-1, Newton 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Boeheim 0-3, Griffin 0-3). Fouled Out_Walters. Rebounds_Northeastern 30 (Eboigbodin 10), Syracuse 33 (Guerrier 16). Assists_Northeastern 13 (Stucke 5), Syracuse 8 (Girard 3). Total Fouls_Northeastern 22, Syracuse 14.

