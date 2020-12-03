Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Syracuse 75, Niagara 45

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 10:04 pm
< a min read
      

NIAGARA (0-1)

Kratholm 4-6 0-0 8, Nwandu 1-5 0-0 2, Hammond 3-13 0-0 8, Roberts 1-10 0-0 3, Solomon 1-8 0-0 3, Brown 1-4 2-2 4, MacDonald 3-11 0-0 8, Kuakumensah 2-6 0-2 4, Traore 2-2 1-2 5, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Syroka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-65 3-6 45.

SYRACUSE (2-0)

Dolezaj 2-4 3-4 7, Griffin 3-13 2-2 10, Guerrier 9-10 4-5 23, Richmond 6-10 4-4 16, Girard 3-11 1-2 8, Braswell 1-7 0-0 2, Newton 3-5 2-4 9, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0, Anselem 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 16-21 75.

Halftime_Syracuse 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 6-36 (Hammond 2-9, MacDonald 2-10, Solomon 1-4, Roberts 1-8, Nwandu 0-2, Brown 0-3), Syracuse 5-23 (Griffin 2-6, Guerrier 1-1, Newton 1-2, Girard 1-6, Dolezaj 0-1, Richmond 0-2, Braswell 0-5). Rebounds_Niagara 28 (Hammond 10), Syracuse 47 (Guerrier 13). Assists_Niagara 14 (Nwandu 4), Syracuse 15 (Richmond 6). Total Fouls_Niagara 16, Syracuse 10.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service