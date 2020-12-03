Syracuse 75, Niagara 45

NIAGARA (0-1)
Kratholm 4-6 0-0 8, Nwandu 1-5 0-0 2, Hammond 3-13 0-0 8, Roberts 1-10 0-0 3, Solomon 1-8 0-0 3, Brown 1-4 2-2 4, MacDonald 3-11 0-0 8, Kuakumensah 2-6 0-2 4, Traore 2-2 1-2 5, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Syroka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-65 3-6 45.
SYRACUSE (2-0)
Dolezaj 2-4 3-4 7, Griffin 3-13 2-2 10, Guerrier 9-10 4-5 23, Richmond 6-10 4-4 16, Girard 3-11 1-2 8, Braswell 1-7 0-0 2, Newton 3-5 2-4 9, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0, Anselem 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 16-21 75.
Halftime_Syracuse 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 6-36 (Hammond 2-9, MacDonald 2-10, Solomon 1-4, Roberts 1-8, Nwandu 0-2, Brown 0-3), Syracuse 5-23 (Griffin 2-6, Guerrier 1-1, Newton 1-2, Girard 1-6, Dolezaj 0-1, Richmond 0-2, Braswell 0-5). Rebounds_Niagara 28 (Hammond 10), Syracuse 47 (Guerrier 13). Assists_Niagara 14 (Nwandu 4), Syracuse 15 (Richmond 6). Total Fouls_Niagara 16, Syracuse 10.
