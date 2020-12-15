On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Syracuse hosts Northeastern

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Northeastern (1-1) vs. Syracuse (4-1)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern and Syracuse both look to put winning streaks together . Northeastern snuck past UMass by three points on Sunday. Syracuse is coming off a 101-63 win at Boston College on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern’s Jason Strong, Shaquille Walters and Greg Eboigbodin have collectively scored 36 percent of all Huskies points this season.TERRIFIC TYSON: Tyson Walker has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 86.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Syracuse has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 60.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Huskies have averaged 29 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

