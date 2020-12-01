On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Tahvanainen scores 12 to lift Bradley past Judson 105-32

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 11:05 pm
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Ville Tahvanainen, Ja’Shon Henry, Elijah Childs and Terry Nolan Jr. each scored 12 points to carry Bradley to a 105-32 win over Judson on Tuesday night.

Ari Boya added nine points with 10 rebounds for Bradley (3-1).

Chris Oseitutu had six points for the Eagles.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

