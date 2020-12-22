Tarke, Coppin State visit Iona

Coppin State (1-6) vs. Iona (4-3)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Anthony Tarke and Coppin State will go up against Isaiah Ross and Iona. A. Tarke has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. Ross is averaging 18.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Ross, Dylan van Eyck and Asante Gist have combined to score 53 percent of Iona’s points this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Coppin State, A. Tarke, Koby Thomas and DeJuan Clayton have scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 71 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: A. Tarke has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Coppin State has lost its last five road games, scoring 59.8 points, while allowing 82.4 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gaels have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Iona has an assist on 42 of 68 field goals (61.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Coppin State has assists on 37 of 66 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Coppin State offense has averaged 77.2 possessions per game, the 18th-most in Division I. Iona has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 68.1 possessions per game (ranked 262nd, nationally).

