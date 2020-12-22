Trending:
TCU 62, Oral Roberts 48

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 5:35 pm
ORAL ROBERTS (2-6)

Jones 2-3 0-2 4, Schumacher 3-8 2-2 8, Tierney Coleman 1-9 0-0 3, Lippe 4-9 3-4 13, Walker 2-6 0-0 5, Tyaija Coleman 3-6 2-2 9, Hill 0-6 1-2 1, Summers 0-6 0-0 0, Giddey 0-0 0-0 0, Loudermill 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-57 8-12 48

TCU (5-2)

Berry 1-2 3-4 5, Yummy Morris 7-15 1-1 15, Mokwuah 5-9 0-0 10, Heard 3-11 9-14 16, Jackson 2-4 0-2 5, Patricia Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Diggs 0-1 1-2 1, Germond 3-6 0-0 6, Conn 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-2 0-0 0, Tac 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-53 14-23 62

Oral Roberts 5 9 19 15 48
TCU 9 15 20 18 62

3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 6-19 (Coleman 1-3, Lippe 2-5, Walker 1-3, Coleman 1-2, Hill 0-3, Summers 0-1, Loudermill 1-2), TCU 2-6 (Heard 1-2, Jackson 1-1, Germond 0-1, Holmes 0-2). Assists_Oral Roberts 11 (Lippe 3), TCU 18 (Heard 5). Fouled Out_Oral Roberts Jones, TCU Morris. Rebounds_Oral Roberts 35 (Team 5-6), TCU 39 (Heard 6-9). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 22, TCU 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_841.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

