Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

TCU 66, Prairie View 61

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 10:17 pm
< a min read
      

PRAIRIE VIEW (1-4)

Henry 3-9 0-0 6, Daniels 3-7 2-3 8, Gambrell 1-7 2-2 5, Mack 6-18 2-3 16, Parris 1-3 0-0 2, Roberts 6-16 1-2 14, Hughes 3-4 0-0 8, Briscoe 1-2 0-2 2, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 7-12 61.

TCU (8-2)

Easley 5-9 3-4 14, Samuel 6-9 0-2 12, Fuller 3-6 2-4 9, Miles 4-18 8-9 18, Todd 2-7 0-2 4, Farabello 1-4 0-1 3, LeDee 1-2 2-4 4, O’Bannon 0-3 2-4 2, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 17-30 66.

Halftime_Prairie View 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 6-26 (Hughes 2-2, Mack 2-9, Gambrell 1-5, Roberts 1-6, Daniels 0-1, Parris 0-1, Henry 0-2), TCU 5-20 (Miles 2-6, Fuller 1-2, Easley 1-4, Farabello 1-4, Todd 0-4). Fouled Out_Roberts. Rebounds_Prairie View 39 (Henry, Briscoe 8), TCU 41 (Samuel 14). Assists_Prairie View 10 (Gambrell, Mack 3), TCU 16 (Miles 6). Total Fouls_Prairie View 25, TCU 12. A_1,688 (6,800).

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier