TCU 79, Lamar 53

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 2:35 pm
LAMAR (1-5)

Galloway 1-2 1-4 3, Gibbs 1-9 0-0 2, Hastings 7-18 4-6 22, McQueen 6-11 0-0 14, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 1-5 2-2 4, Pierson 0-2 0-0 0, Pimentel 0-9 2-2 2, Dean 0-3 0-0 0, Flowers 0-2 0-0 0, Malone 2-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-69 9-14 53

TCU (3-1)

Berry 2-6 0-0 4, Yummy Morris 8-11 4-6 20, Diggs 2-6 0-0 4, Heard 5-11 4-5 16, Jackson 4-6 5-6 13, Patricia Morris 3-4 0-0 6, Mokwuah 3-7 1-1 7, Germond 1-2 0-0 2, Conn 1-1 0-0 3, Holmes 1-2 0-0 2, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Tac 1-1 0-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-57 14-20 79

Lamar 11 16 18 8 53
TCU 15 18 21 25 79

3-Point Goals_Lamar 8-27 (Gibbs 0-4, Hastings 4-12, McQueen 2-4, Pierson 0-2, Pimentel 0-1, Flowers 0-1, Malone 2-3), TCU 3-8 (Berry 0-2, Heard 2-3, Germond 0-1, Conn 1-1, Holmes 0-1). Assists_Lamar 6 (Galloway 1), TCU 18 (Heard 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Lamar 33 (Gibbs 4-9), TCU 48 (Berry 3-10). Total Fouls_Lamar 22, TCU 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_768.

