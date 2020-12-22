TCU 89, N. Dakota St. 82

N. DAKOTA ST. (2-6)

Kreuser 7-8 3-3 21, Nelson 5-7 4-5 14, Cook 7-15 4-4 22, Harden-Hayes 3-8 0-0 7, Griesel 1-7 2-4 4, Knotek 3-8 0-0 9, Skunberg 1-1 0-0 3, McKinney 1-4 0-0 2, Witz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 13-16 82.

TCU (7-2)

Easley 2-6 0-1 5, Samuel 7-9 0-2 14, Fuller 1-3 3-5 5, Miles 11-18 0-1 26, Nembhard 6-10 7-10 22, Todd 3-5 0-0 8, LeDee 2-2 0-0 4, O’Bannon 2-4 0-0 5, Pearson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-58 10-19 89.

Halftime_TCU 49-45. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 13-29 (Kreuser 4-4, Cook 4-11, Knotek 3-7, Skunberg 1-1, Harden-Hayes 1-3, Griesel 0-1, Nelson 0-2), TCU 11-24 (Miles 4-7, Nembhard 3-3, Todd 2-4, O’Bannon 1-3, Easley 1-4, Pearson 0-1, Fuller 0-2). Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 30 (Kreuser 7), TCU 28 (Easley 11). Assists_N. Dakota St. 20 (Griesel 12), TCU 23 (Nembhard 5). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 21, TCU 16. A_1,669 (6,800).

