Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

TCU holds off Northwestern State 74-68

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 10:27 pm
< a min read
      

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — RJ Nembhard had 23 points, Kevin Samuel added 12 points and 15 rebounds, and TCU held off Northwestern State for a 74-68 win on Thursday night.

PJ Fuller scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Jaedon LeDee scored 11 for the Horned Frogs (4-0). Nembhard was 9 of 17 from the field.

TCU pulled away with a 15-3 run to take its largest lead at 70-56 on Mike Miles’ 3-pointer with 3:57 left in the game.

Trenton Massner scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the Demons (0-4), and Kendal Coleman added 15 points.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Northwestern State trailed by 12 points in the first half, closed the deficit to six by halftime and opened the second half with a 9-2 run to briefly take the lead at 43-42. Nembhard’s jumper ended the run and TCU never trailed again, but the Demons were back within 55-53 near the midpoint of the second half.

TCU hosts Oklahoma on Sunday to begin the Big 12 season for both teams.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service