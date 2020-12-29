TCU plays host to Prairie View

Prairie View (1-3) vs. TCU (7-2)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View goes up against TCU in a non-conference matchup. Prairie View fell short in a 90-62 game at Washington State on Dec. 12. TCU is coming off an 89-82 home win against North Dakota State last week.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic RJ Nembhard is putting up 16.3 points, four rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the Horned Frogs. Complementing Nembhard is Kevin Samuel, who is maintaining an average of 10.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. The Panthers have been led by Jawaun Daniels, who is averaging 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nembhard has had his hand in 46 percent of all TCU field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 37 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: TCU is a sterling 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 50 percent or less. The Horned Frogs are 0-2 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. TCU has 55 assists on 90 field goals (61.1 percent) over its past three outings while Prairie View has assists on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View is ranked first among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent. The Panthers have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.