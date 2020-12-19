Trending:
Temple 72, NJIT 60

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 6:45 pm
NJIT (0-1)

Brinson 2-8 1-2 6, Diakite 4-8 0-1 8, Faison 1-3 0-0 2, Cooks 6-23 4-4 18, Willis 0-2 0-0 0, Butler 2-9 3-4 7, O’Hearn 5-6 0-0 11, Coleman 2-4 1-1 6, de Graaf 0-2 0-0 0, Gray 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-67 9-12 60.

TEMPLE (1-0)

Forrester 3-5 2-2 8, Moorman 3-4 1-2 10, Perry 4-13 3-4 12, Dunn 4-12 10-13 18, Williams 4-9 2-4 11, Barry 1-4 0-0 3, Strickland 1-5 4-5 6, Jourdain 1-1 0-0 2, Parks 1-2 0-0 2, Adekokoya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 22-30 72.

Halftime_Temple 42-26. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 5-18 (Cooks 2-4, Coleman 1-2, O’Hearn 1-2, Brinson 1-4, Willis 0-1, de Graaf 0-2, Butler 0-3), Temple 6-20 (Moorman 3-4, Williams 1-3, Barry 1-4, Perry 1-5, Dunn 0-1, Strickland 0-3). Fouled Out_Willis. Rebounds_NJIT 27 (Diakite 6), Temple 44 (Perry 14). Assists_NJIT 10 (Butler 6), Temple 16 (Dunn 5). Total Fouls_NJIT 22, Temple 19.

