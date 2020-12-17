On Air: Motley Fool Money
Tennessee 66, No. 15 Indiana 58

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 6:27 pm
< a min read
      

TENNESSEE (4-1)

Burrell 7-17 2-2 18, Davis 9-16 0-0 19, Suarez 2-8 1-2 5, Key 1-3 0-0 2, Horston 5-12 2-3 13, Kushkituah 1-6 0-0 2, Saunders 0-1 2-2 2, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-67 7-9 66

INDIANA (2-2)

Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Gulbe 4-9 1-2 10, Holmes 1-9 4-4 6, Berger 4-15 1-1 9, Patberg 6-15 3-5 16, Penn 6-16 2-4 14, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Cardano-Hillary 0-3 0-0 0, Browne 1-1 1-1 3, Moore-McNeil 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-69 12-17 58

Tennessee 17 17 18 14 66
Indiana 9 15 22 12 58

3-Point Goals_Tennessee 5-15 (Burrell 2-5, Davis 1-2, Suarez 0-3, Horston 1-3, Walker 1-2), Indiana 2-27 (Gulbe 1-5, Holmes 0-1, Berger 0-3, Patberg 1-8, Penn 0-7, Cardano-Hillary 0-2, Moore-McNeil 0-1). Assists_Tennessee 9 (Horston 6), Indiana 4 (Berger 3). Fouled Out_Tennessee Key, Kushkituah. Rebounds_Tennessee 51 (Team 2-5), Indiana 38 (Team 2-7). Total Fouls_Tennessee 18, Indiana 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

