Tennessee 66, UNC-Greensboro 40

UNC-GREENSBORO (1-7)

Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Izundu 3-5 0-0 6, Crudup 1-10 0-2 3, Powell 6-14 0-0 16, Tyler 0-5 0-0 0, Council 1-4 2-2 5, Greer 2-11 0-0 6, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-54 2-4 40

TENNESSEE (5-1)

Burrell 2-9 2-2 6, Davis 4-6 0-0 9, Suarez 3-8 3-3 9, Key 3-3 0-0 6, Horston 2-7 0-0 4, Kushkituah 6-9 1-3 13, Saunders 1-2 0-0 2, Rennie 1-4 0-0 3, Walker 2-6 1-2 5, Darby 2-8 0-0 6, Salary 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-66 7-10 66

UNC-Greensboro 5 14 10 11 — 40 Tennessee 14 17 18 17 — 66

3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 8-30 (Crudup 1-6, Powell 4-8, Tyler 0-5, Council 1-4, Greer 2-7), Tennessee 5-18 (Burrell 0-1, Davis 1-1, Horston 0-2, Rennie 1-4, Walker 0-2, Darby 2-7, Salary 1-1). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 11 (Crudup 4), Tennessee 23 (Horston 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 30 (Izundu 2-6), Tennessee 47 (Team 4-13). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 13, Tennessee 6. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,114.

