On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tennessee St. 90, Crowley’s Ridge 68

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 10:45 pm
< a min read
      

CROWLEY’S RIDGE (0-3)

K.Roberson 1-4 0-0 3, Ware 3-6 0-4 6, Corder 4-13 2-3 12, Moore 4-9 2-2 11, B.Roberson 6-12 0-0 15, James 3-5 0-0 6, Clairday 1-2 1-2 3, Maxwell 0-4 1-2 1, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Willett 2-4 0-0 5, Boan 0-0 0-1 0, Duncan 1-2 0-0 2, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0, Mero 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 6-14 68.

TENNESSEE ST. (1-3)

Johnson 3-5 1-3 7, Linder 5-7 0-1 10, Barrett 2-7 0-0 4, Freeman 5-10 4-5 16, Johal 5-9 0-0 12, Fitzgerald 6-11 2-2 17, Mohamed 1-5 3-4 5, Moody 2-3 0-0 4, Womack 0-3 0-0 0, Green 1-1 6-6 8, Malone 1-1 0-0 3, Lanier 2-3 0-0 4, Joyner 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 16-21 90.

Halftime_Tennessee St. 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Crowley’s Ridge 8-24 (B.Roberson 3-6, Corder 2-6, Willett 1-1, Moore 1-3, K.Roberson 1-3, James 0-1, Mero 0-1, Williams 0-1, Maxwell 0-2), Tennessee St. 8-28 (Fitzgerald 3-7, Johal 2-5, Freeman 2-7, Malone 1-1, Moody 0-1, Mohamed 0-2, Womack 0-2, Barrett 0-3). Rebounds_Crowley’s Ridge 34 (Ware 10), Tennessee St. 40 (Johnson 9). Assists_Crowley’s Ridge 13 (Ware, Moore 3), Tennessee St. 20 (Freeman 5). Total Fouls_Crowley’s Ridge 19, Tennessee St. 17.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine