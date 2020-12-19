Tennessee St. 90, Crowley’s Ridge 68

CROWLEY’S RIDGE (0-3)

K.Roberson 1-4 0-0 3, Ware 3-6 0-4 6, Corder 4-13 2-3 12, Moore 4-9 2-2 11, B.Roberson 6-12 0-0 15, James 3-5 0-0 6, Clairday 1-2 1-2 3, Maxwell 0-4 1-2 1, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Willett 2-4 0-0 5, Boan 0-0 0-1 0, Duncan 1-2 0-0 2, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0, Mero 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 6-14 68.

TENNESSEE ST. (1-3)

Johnson 3-5 1-3 7, Linder 5-7 0-1 10, Barrett 2-7 0-0 4, Freeman 5-10 4-5 16, Johal 5-9 0-0 12, Fitzgerald 6-11 2-2 17, Mohamed 1-5 3-4 5, Moody 2-3 0-0 4, Womack 0-3 0-0 0, Green 1-1 6-6 8, Malone 1-1 0-0 3, Lanier 2-3 0-0 4, Joyner 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 16-21 90.

Halftime_Tennessee St. 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Crowley’s Ridge 8-24 (B.Roberson 3-6, Corder 2-6, Willett 1-1, Moore 1-3, K.Roberson 1-3, James 0-1, Mero 0-1, Williams 0-1, Maxwell 0-2), Tennessee St. 8-28 (Fitzgerald 3-7, Johal 2-5, Freeman 2-7, Malone 1-1, Moody 0-1, Mohamed 0-2, Womack 0-2, Barrett 0-3). Rebounds_Crowley’s Ridge 34 (Ware 10), Tennessee St. 40 (Johnson 9). Assists_Crowley’s Ridge 13 (Ware, Moore 3), Tennessee St. 20 (Freeman 5). Total Fouls_Crowley’s Ridge 19, Tennessee St. 17.

