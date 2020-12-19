On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tennessee St. goes for first win vs Crowley’s Ridge College

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 3:30 pm
Crowley’s Ridge College vs. Tennessee State (0-3)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers will be taking on the Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College. Tennessee State lost 88-63 loss at home to Belmont in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State’s Mark Freeman, Shakem Johnson and Josh Linder have collectively scored 50 percent of all Tigers points this season.BRILLIANT BO: Bo Roberson has connected on 16.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State went 6-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Tigers offense scored 71.9 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

