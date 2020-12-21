Tennessee St. squares off against Chattanooga

Chattanooga (8-0) vs. Tennessee State (1-3)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and Tennessee State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory this past Saturday. Tennessee State earned a 90-68 win at home over Crowley’s Ridge College, while Chattanooga won 69-66 at UAB.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Mark Freeman, Shakem Johnson and Josh Linder have collectively scored 46 percent of Tennessee State’s points this season. For Chattanooga, Malachi Smith, Stefan Kenic and A.J. Caldwell have scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 63 percent of all Mocs points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Smith has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Chattanooga field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Chattanooga has won its last four road games, scoring 72 points, while allowing 64.5 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Mocs. Tennessee State has an assist on 43 of 83 field goals (51.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Chattanooga has assists on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SoCon teams. The Mocs have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.

