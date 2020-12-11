On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Texans place RB Johnson on reserve/COVID-19 list

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 4:29 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have placed running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Johnson missed practice on Thursday and the report said his absence was not injury-related. On Friday morning, before Johnson was placed on the COVID-19 list, interim coach Romeo Crennel said Johnson missed practice a day earlier for a “personal issue.”

“So he had to deal with that,” Crennel said. “We’ll see how he’s done with that.”

Johnson has had a difficult time in his first season in Houston since being traded from Arizona for DeAndre Hopkins. The 28-year-old has just 452 yards rushing this season in a year where the Texans rank last in the NFL, averaging 84.4 yards rushing a game.

Johnson missed three games after suffering a concussion on Nov. 8 before returning last week in a loss to the Colts. He had 10 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in that game.

The Texans (4-8) play the Bears (5-7) in Chicago on Sunday.

