Texas 62, Kansas St. 52

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 10:38 pm
TEXAS (6-1)

Collier 9-18 9-11 27, Allen-Taylor 6-18 2-2 14, Lambert 1-2 0-0 3, Ortiz 0-6 0-0 0, Warren 3-9 5-6 12, Ebo 2-6 0-0 4, Gaston 0-0 0-0 0, Chevalier 0-2 2-2 2, Holle 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-62 18-21 62

KANSAS ST. (5-4)

Lee 3-4 3-4 9, Carr 6-12 0-0 13, Ebert 2-5 3-4 9, Goodson 0-3 2-2 2, Ranke 4-6 0-0 10, Macke 0-1 0-0 0, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Goodrich 2-3 2-3 6, Lauterbach 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 3-4 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-36 13-17 52

Texas 12 21 16 13 62
Kansas St. 12 9 16 15 52

3-Point Goals_Texas 2-15 (Collier 0-1, Allen-Taylor 0-4, Lambert 1-1, Ortiz 0-5, Warren 1-2, Chevalier 0-2), Kansas St. 5-13 (Carr 1-3, Ebert 2-3, Goodson 0-2, Ranke 2-3, Macke 0-1, Moore 0-1). Assists_Texas 13 (Allen-Taylor 5), Kansas St. 10 (Ebert 3). Fouled Out_Kansas St. Lee. Rebounds_Texas 32 (Collier 5-6), Kansas St. 29 (Team 1-3). Total Fouls_Texas 20, Kansas St. 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_623.

