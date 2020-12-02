Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Texas A&M 73, Tarleton State 66

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 9:23 pm
< a min read
      

TARLETON STATE (1-1)

Hicks 1-3 3-6 5, J.Jackson 0-2 2-2 2, Bogues 5-7 1-3 11, Gipson 6-11 7-9 23, Daniel 0-3 0-0 0, Dotsenko 5-12 2-4 15, Small 3-5 0-0 7, Hopkins 0-0 1-2 1, Ngalamulume 0-0 0-0 0, Madimba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-44 16-26 66.

TEXAS A&M (2-0)

Aku 0-0 2-2 2, Gordon 1-6 1-3 3, Q.Jackson 3-8 1-4 8, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Flagg 6-10 7-8 21, Miller 4-8 15-16 23, Chandler 3-9 0-0 8, Diarra 0-4 4-5 4, Marfo 0-1 1-2 1, Hefner 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 18-48 31-40 73.

Halftime_Tarleton State 26-24. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton State 8-19 (Gipson 4-5, Dotsenko 3-9, Small 1-1, Daniel 0-1, Hicks 0-1, Bogues 0-2), Texas A&M 6-23 (Flagg 2-5, Chandler 2-6, Hefner 1-2, Q.Jackson 1-3, Diarra 0-2, Miller 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Fouled Out_Hicks, J.Jackson, Daniel, Small, Hefner. Rebounds_Tarleton State 21 (J.Jackson, Gipson 4), Texas A&M 38 (Miller 10). Assists_Tarleton State 12 (J.Jackson 3), Texas A&M 13 (Gordon 4). Total Fouls_Tarleton State 29, Texas A&M 23. A_1,316 (12,989).

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides relief in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year