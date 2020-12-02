Texas A&M 73, Tarleton State 66

TARLETON STATE (1-1)

Hicks 1-3 3-6 5, J.Jackson 0-2 2-2 2, Bogues 5-7 1-3 11, Gipson 6-11 7-9 23, Daniel 0-3 0-0 0, Dotsenko 5-12 2-4 15, Small 3-5 0-0 7, Hopkins 0-0 1-2 1, Ngalamulume 0-0 0-0 0, Madimba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-44 16-26 66.

TEXAS A&M (2-0)

Aku 0-0 2-2 2, Gordon 1-6 1-3 3, Q.Jackson 3-8 1-4 8, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Flagg 6-10 7-8 21, Miller 4-8 15-16 23, Chandler 3-9 0-0 8, Diarra 0-4 4-5 4, Marfo 0-1 1-2 1, Hefner 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 18-48 31-40 73.

Halftime_Tarleton State 26-24. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton State 8-19 (Gipson 4-5, Dotsenko 3-9, Small 1-1, Daniel 0-1, Hicks 0-1, Bogues 0-2), Texas A&M 6-23 (Flagg 2-5, Chandler 2-6, Hefner 1-2, Q.Jackson 1-3, Diarra 0-2, Miller 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Fouled Out_Hicks, J.Jackson, Daniel, Small, Hefner. Rebounds_Tarleton State 21 (J.Jackson, Gipson 4), Texas A&M 38 (Miller 10). Assists_Tarleton State 12 (J.Jackson 3), Texas A&M 13 (Gordon 4). Total Fouls_Tarleton State 29, Texas A&M 23. A_1,316 (12,989).

