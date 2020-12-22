On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Texas A&M-CC 59, Paul Quinn College 35

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 11:14 pm
< a min read
      

PAUL QUINN COLLEGE (0-1)

McElway 7-16 1-2 15, Shaw 1-2 0-0 2, Anei 5-12 2-4 12, Redus 0-7 0-0 0, Tynes 0-7 0-0 0, Baker 0-2 4-4 4, Scaife 0-4 0-0 0, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2, Henley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-53 7-10 35.

TEXAS A&M-CC (3-6)

Francois 6-11 0-0 12, Bertain 3-8 0-0 9, Fryer 6-11 5-7 17, M.Smith 1-7 0-0 3, White 6-8 6-10 18, Coates 0-2 0-0 0, P.Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Lampkins 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-1 0-0 0, E.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 11-17 59.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 20-11. 3-Point Goals_Paul Quinn College 0-10 (Baker 0-1, Scaife 0-1, Anei 0-2, Redus 0-3, Tynes 0-3), Texas A&M-CC 4-17 (Bertain 3-8, M.Smith 1-2, Lampkins 0-1, Myers 0-1, P.Smith 0-1, Coates 0-2, Fryer 0-2). Rebounds_Paul Quinn College 34 (Anei 8), Texas A&M-CC 36 (M.Smith 8). Assists_Paul Quinn College 11 (Redus 5), Texas A&M-CC 12 (Fryer 4). Total Fouls_Paul Quinn College 14, Texas A&M-CC 12. A_109 (10,000).

