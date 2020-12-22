Texas A&M-CC goes up against Paul Quinn

Paul Quinn vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-6)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are set to battle the Tigers of NAIA program Paul Quinn. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is coming off a 99-72 win over Our Lady of the Lake in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Perry Francois, Jalen White, Myles Smith and Nolan Bertain have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Islanders points over the last five games.NIFTY FRANCOIS: In eight appearances this season, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Perry Francois has shot 64.6 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 2-7 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Islanders offense scored 57.8 points per matchup across those nine contests.

