Texas A&M-CC pays visit to UTRGV

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:15 am
1 min read
      

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-2) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (1-1)

Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Rio Grande Valley hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in an early season matchup. Texas Rio Grande Valley won at home over UTSA 81-64 on Saturday, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi fell 91-54 at SMU on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: Rasheed Browne and Jalen White have led the Islanders. Browne is averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds while White is putting up 9.7 points and eight rebounds per game. The Vaqueros have been led by Quinton Johnson II and Sean Rhea. Johnson has averaged 13 points and seven rebounds while Rhea has put up 13 points and four rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BROWNE: Browne has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley has committed a turnover on just 13.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all WAC teams. The Vaqueros have turned the ball over only 9.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

