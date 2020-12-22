Texas-Arlington 117, Howard Payne 53

HOWARD PAYNE (0-3)

Thompson 6-11 7-11 21, Adkins 0-3 0-0 0, Ballou 1-5 0-0 2, Erskin 0-5 0-0 0, House 5-12 0-0 12, Cox 3-9 0-0 9, Ridder 0-4 0-0 0, Myart 1-4 3-6 6, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 0-4 0-0 0, Da.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Potts 0-2 0-0 0, Tousha 1-1 0-0 3, De.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-64 10-17 53.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (4-4)

De La Cruz 3-5 1-2 7, Azore 5-6 1-2 12, Elame 1-4 0-0 2, Phillips 4-8 2-2 10, Wells 5-10 3-3 16, Griffin 5-11 0-0 12, Talbot 4-9 0-0 11, Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-3 0-0 4, Marquis 4-5 0-0 12, Rojas 5-5 1-2 11, Carter 5-6 1-1 13, Bischoff 1-6 0-0 3, Mwamba 1-4 0-0 2, Steelman 1-2 0-0 2, Romanelli 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 46-87 9-12 117.

Halftime_Texas-Arlington 67-25. 3-Point Goals_Howard Payne 9-36 (Cox 3-9, Thompson 2-4, House 2-6, Tousha 1-1, Myart 1-2, Ballou 0-1, Collins 0-1, Potts 0-1, Da.Johnson 0-2, Adkins 0-3, Erskin 0-3, Ridder 0-3), Texas-Arlington 16-42 (Marquis 4-5, Wells 3-5, Talbot 3-7, Carter 2-2, Griffin 2-6, Azore 1-1, Bischoff 1-6, Steelman 0-1, Elame 0-2, Mwamba 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Romanelli 0-3). Rebounds_Howard Payne 26 (Thompson 7), Texas-Arlington 58 (Elame 9). Assists_Howard Payne 12 (Ballou 8), Texas-Arlington 31 (Azore 6). Total Fouls_Howard Payne 16, Texas-Arlington 14. A_624 (7,000).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.