Texas Rio Grande Valley beats Our Lady of the Lake 91-68

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 10:04 pm
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Chris Freeman had a career-high 21 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley routed Our Lady of the Lake 91-68 on Friday night.

Sean Rhea had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Texas Rio Grande Valley (3-1). Marek Nelson added 12 points, Uche Dibiamaka had 10 points and six assists, and Malik Lawrence-Anderson had nine points and 17 rebounds.

Ruben Monzon had 18 points for the Saints. Darin Minniefield added 13 points and Jordan Embry had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

