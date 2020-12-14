Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Texas A&M-International 89-51

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 11:12 pm
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Sean Rhea had 19 points and eight rebounds as Texas Rio Grande Valley rolled past Texas A&M-International 89-51 on Monday night.

Quinton Johnson II had 16 points and nine rebounds for Texas Rio Grande Valley (5-2). Connor Raines added 14 points.

Tre Thomas had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Dustdevils. Journee Phillips added 11 points.

