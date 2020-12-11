On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Texas Southern 103, LeTourneau 60

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 8:36 pm
LETOURNEAU (0-4)

Argue 5-11 0-0 12, Gerber 2-8 0-0 4, Eberhardt 3-12 3-3 11, Pride 3-4 0-0 6, Matthews 1-5 0-0 2, Jackson 4-10 4-6 12, Blaine 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 1-4 1-2 3, Wilson 0-4 0-0 0, Hester 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 2-7 0-0 4, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Stolzenburg 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-77 8-11 60.

TEXAS SOUTHERN (2-3)

Hopkins 1-3 0-0 3, Rasas 5-8 0-1 10, Walker 15-18 5-6 35, Gilliam 1-2 0-0 3, Weathers 1-5 1-2 4, Brigham 3-4 0-0 6, Nicholas 7-13 0-1 14, McClelland 3-7 2-3 9, Ja’Ma.Redus 0-0 1-2 1, Baldwin 1-5 1-2 3, Jones 3-8 2-2 9, Alexander 3-5 0-3 6, Malveaux 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-79 12-22 103.

Halftime_Texas Southern 47-21. 3-Point Goals_LeTourneau 4-38 (Argue 2-6, Eberhardt 2-9, Carter 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Blaine 0-2, Gerber 0-2, Sims 0-3, Richardson 0-4, Wilson 0-4, Jackson 0-5), Texas Southern 5-22 (Gilliam 1-2, Weathers 1-2, Hopkins 1-3, Jones 1-5, McClelland 1-5, Baldwin 0-1, Brigham 0-1, Malveaux 0-1, Alexander 0-2). Fouled Out_Wilson. Rebounds_LeTourneau 40 (Matthews 7), Texas Southern 49 (Nicholas 10). Assists_LeTourneau 13 (Matthews, Jackson 3), Texas Southern 28 (Gilliam 5). Total Fouls_LeTourneau 21, Texas Southern 7.

