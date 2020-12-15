On Air: What's Working in Washington
Texas State 51, Texas A&M-CC 46

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 10:37 pm
TEXAS A&M-CC (1-6)

Francois 6-7 1-2 13, Bertain 6-9 4-4 19, Fryer 0-2 2-2 2, M.Smith 3-11 0-0 7, White 1-7 0-0 3, Coates 1-3 0-2 2, P.Smith 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 7-10 46.

TEXAS STATE (4-3)

Small 1-5 0-0 2, Sule 0-1 2-2 2, Adams 2-4 2-3 6, Asberry 7-12 1-3 15, Harrell 6-13 0-0 13, Ceaser 4-5 2-4 10, Dawson 1-2 0-0 3, Scott 0-4 0-0 0, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 7-12 51.

Halftime_Texas State 27-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 5-14 (Bertain 3-4, M.Smith 1-3, White 1-3, Coates 0-1, Fryer 0-1, P.Smith 0-2), Texas State 2-13 (Dawson 1-2, Harrell 1-4, Small 0-1, Scott 0-2, Asberry 0-4). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 24 (Fryer, Coates 5), Texas State 28 (Small 11). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 8 (Coates 2), Texas State 8 (Harrell 5). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 15, Texas State 14. A_752 (7,200).

