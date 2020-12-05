On Air: Federal News Network program
Texas State 72, Incarnate Word 64

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 5:18 pm
< a min read
      

INCARNATE WORD (1-3)

Larsson 6-7 2-2 14, Balentine 4-6 2-3 11, Lutz 3-8 0-0 8, Swaby 1-5 2-3 5, Willis 6-20 1-2 16, Morgan 3-8 0-0 7, Akhile 1-2 0-0 3, Ezedinma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 7-10 64.

TEXAS STATE (3-1)

Small 3-6 1-4 8, Sule 3-7 2-2 8, Adams 6-10 1-2 15, Davis 4-10 2-2 12, Harrell 4-8 2-2 10, Asberry 2-4 0-0 5, Ceaser 5-7 0-0 10, Scott 0-2 2-2 2, Tennial 0-1 0-2 0, Martin 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-58 10-16 72.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 9-24 (Willis 3-9, Lutz 2-6, Balentine 1-1, Akhile 1-2, Swaby 1-2, Morgan 1-3, Larsson 0-1), Texas State 6-15 (Adams 2-3, Davis 2-5, Asberry 1-2, Small 1-4, Tennial 0-1). Fouled Out_Swaby. Rebounds_Incarnate Word 28 (Larsson 10), Texas State 32 (Small 10). Assists_Incarnate Word 13 (Lutz, Swaby 3), Texas State 16 (Davis 7). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 20, Texas State 12. A_701 (7,200).

