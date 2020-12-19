Trending:
Texas Tech 78, TCU 72

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 6:05 pm
TCU (4-2)

Berry 5-10 2-2 14, Yummy Morris 3-8 0-0 6, Diggs 4-10 1-2 9, Heard 8-18 8-9 27, Jackson 1-5 0-0 2, Patricia Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Mokwuah 3-5 2-2 8, Germond 1-7 0-0 3, Holmes 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-65 13-15 72

TEXAS TECH (4-2)

Gerlich 2-4 3-4 7, Gordon 8-18 7-8 24, Gray 3-9 9-10 15, Wade-Warren 0-1 2-2 2, Tucker 5-10 0-2 12, Jackson 2-5 3-4 7, Murray 3-8 0-0 9, Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 24-30 78

TCU 20 16 14 22 72
Texas Tech 13 18 20 27 78

3-Point Goals_TCU 7-21 (Berry 2-6, Diggs 0-1, Heard 3-6, Jackson 0-1, Germond 1-5, Holmes 1-2), Texas Tech 6-20 (Gordon 1-7, Gray 0-2, Wade-Warren 0-1, Tucker 2-3, Jackson 0-1, Murray 3-6). Assists_TCU 19 (Heard 5), Texas Tech 14 (Gray 5). Fouled Out_TCU Berry. Rebounds_TCU 40 (Berry 2-9), Texas Tech 35 (Gordon 1-4). Total Fouls_TCU 25, Texas Tech 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,612.

