Texas Tech 79, Southern U. 60

SOUTHERN U. (0-6)

Moore 3-4 0-0 6, White 1-2 2-2 4, Davis 1-4 4-6 7, Mcwain 6-16 1-1 14, Watson 1-3 0-0 3, Fleming 1-5 1-2 3, Johnson 2-7 3-4 7, Kincey 4-8 1-2 12, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Aikens 1-5 0-0 2, Metcalf 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-60 12-17 60

TEXAS TECH (5-2)

Gerlich 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 7-11 8-14 25, Gray 8-12 4-8 22, Murray 2-3 2-2 8, Tucker 2-3 2-2 6, Wade-Warren 3-4 4-4 10, Jackson 1-5 0-0 2, Faye 2-4 2-2 6, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-44 22-32 79

Southern U. 12 11 22 15 — 60 Texas Tech 23 23 20 13 — 79

3-Point Goals_Southern U. 6-23 (Moore 0-1, Davis 1-4, Mcwain 1-6, Watson 1-1, Fleming 0-1, Kincey 3-6, Lee 0-1, Aikens 0-1, Metcalf 0-2), Texas Tech 7-12 (Gerlich 0-1, Gordon 3-5, Gray 2-2, Murray 2-3, Jackson 0-1). Assists_Southern U. 9 (Johnson 3), Texas Tech 19 (Gerlich 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern U. 24 (White 2-7), Texas Tech 40 (Gray 2-5). Total Fouls_Southern U. 24, Texas Tech 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,610.

