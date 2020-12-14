On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Texas Tech fires offensive coordinator Yost after 2nd season

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 2:43 pm
1 min read
      

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech fired offensive coordinator David Yost on Monday as coach Matt Wells responded to a pair of sub-par seasons by cutting ties with one of the assistants he brought from Utah State.

The Red Raiders (4-6) finished their fifth straight losing season, and second under Wells, with a 16-13 victory over winless Kansas on Dec. 5. Wells is 8-14 at Texas Tech.

Yost was also the quarterbacks coach, and Texas Tech didn’t come close to matching the offensive production under former coach Kliff Kingsbury, who developed 2020 Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City.

Alan Bowman showed promise under Kingsbury before injuries derailed his freshman season. Bowman battled injuries again as a sophomore and ultimately never found the same success with the Wells regime, getting benched in favor of Henry Colombi this season.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Red Raiders finished fourth in the Big 12 in total offense and sixth in scoring. Texas Tech was second in total offense in the first season with Wells and Yost.

Yost was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oregon in 2016 when Wells hired him at Utah State as offensive coordinator and QBs coach.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

World War II Veteran Margaret Klessen becomes first VA patient nationwide to receive COVID-19 vaccine