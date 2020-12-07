The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 12:58 pm
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Stanford (24) 3-0 740 2
2. Louisville (2) 4-0 689 5
3. UConn (2) 0-0 675 3
4. NC State (2) 4-0 670 8
5. South Carolina 4-1 647 1
6. Arizona 3-0 605 7
7. Baylor 2-1 552 4
8. Oregon 4-0 525 10
9. Kentucky 4-0 504 11
10. Texas A&M 4-0 463 12
11. UCLA 2-1 452 9
12. Mississippi St. 2-1 413 6
13. Arkansas 5-1 409 16
14. Maryland 3-1 342 14
15. Indiana 2-1 304 13
15. Oregon St. 3-0 304 17
17. Northwestern 0-0 271 15
18. Ohio St. 3-0 191 19
19. Michigan 3-0 170 24
20. Syracuse 3-0 169 22
21. Missouri St. 2-1 162 21
22. South Dakota St. 3-0 104
23. Texas 3-1 69 25
24. DePaul 1-2 63 20
25. Gonzaga 1-2 62 18

Others receiving votes: South Florida 59, Iowa St. 54, North Carolina 38, Arizona St. 12, Notre Dame 8, West Virginia 6, Wake Forest 5, Boston College 4, Ohio 4, Georgia 3, Virginia Tech 2.

