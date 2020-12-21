On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 12:57 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Stanford (26) 6-0 742 1
2. Louisville (1) 5-0 693 2
3. UConn (1) 4-0 676 3
4. NC State (2) 8-0 674 4
5. South Carolina 5-1 641 5
6. Arizona 6-0 600 6
7. Baylor 7-1 558 7
8. Oregon 6-0 557 7
9. Texas A&M 8-0 491 10
10. UCLA 5-1 461 11
11. Arkansas 8-1 435 12
12. Mississippi St. 5-1 417 13
13. Kentucky 7-1 391 9
14. Maryland 5-1 381 14
15. Northwestern 3-0 325 16
16. Ohio St. 4-0 255 17
17. Michigan 5-0 248 19
18. DePaul 4-2 203 24
19. Indiana 3-2 175 15
20. Texas 5-1 168 22
20. South Florida 4-1 168 23
22. Syracuse 5-1 107 18
23. Gonzaga 4-2 82 25
24. Missouri St. 4-2 76 20
25. Michigan St. 6-0 55

Others receiving votes: Georgia 30, North Carolina 28, Oregon St. 25, South Dakota St. 21, Iowa St. 19, Tennessee 12, Arizona St. 8, Rutgers 6, Iowa 6, Wake Forest 4, Georgia Tech 4, Rice 3, Villanova 3, Alabama 2.

