The Citadel 100, Toccoa Falls 58

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 3:40 pm
TOCCOA FALLS (0-4)

Baham 2-8 2-3 6, Hartenburg 2-7 1-2 6, Forde 3-13 0-0 8, Thompson 0-1 6-7 6, West 1-11 4-5 6, McKenzie 3-8 0-0 8, Seals 2-5 5-6 9, Smith 1-1 0-1 2, Godfrey 2-7 0-0 4, Rivers 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 17-63 18-24 58.

THE CITADEL (3-0)

H.Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Spence 3-5 2-3 8, Abee 4-8 0-0 11, Fitzgibbons 5-11 1-2 13, Rice 4-8 0-0 12, Clark 1-3 4-6 7, Higgins 2-3 2-2 6, Davis 4-8 2-3 11, Gammons 5-7 0-0 12, Spencer 3-7 1-2 7, Engler 2-4 0-0 6, Guyton 0-2 0-0 0, Webster 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 36-71 12-18 100.

Halftime_The Citadel 57-23. 3-Point Goals_Toccoa Falls 6-21 (McKenzie 2-3, Forde 2-9, Rivers 1-1, Hartenburg 1-2, Baham 0-3, West 0-3), The Citadel 16-35 (Rice 4-8, Abee 3-6, Engler 2-4, Gammons 2-4, Fitzgibbons 2-5, Clark 1-1, H.Brown 1-2, Davis 1-3, Guyton 0-2). Rebounds_Toccoa Falls 42 (Hartenburg 9), The Citadel 41 (Clark 8). Assists_Toccoa Falls 7 (West 4), The Citadel 26 (Fitzgibbons 6). Total Fouls_Toccoa Falls 18, The Citadel 22. A_337 (6,000).

