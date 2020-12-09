Trending:
The Citadel 102, Carver 51

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:48 pm
CARVER (0-7)

Augusta 0-6 0-2 0, Scott 9-17 3-5 21, Hepburn 5-16 2-2 12, Mayuen 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 1-5 4-7 6, Ferrell 2-8 2-2 6, Ervin 0-2 0-0 0, Coley 1-5 4-4 6, Doubose 0-3 0-0 0, Hanna 0-0 0-0 0, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-63 15-22 51.

THE CITADEL (5-0)

Clark 6-8 0-1 12, Spence 3-5 3-4 9, Abee 5-12 2-2 15, Fitzgibbons 0-4 2-2 2, Rice 8-13 2-2 23, Spencer 2-5 0-0 4, Higgins 5-8 2-2 14, Gammons 2-6 1-2 5, Davis 5-5 1-4 15, Engler 0-6 0-0 0, Guyton 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-75 13-19 102.

Halftime_The Citadel 54-19. 3-Point Goals_Carver 0-10 (Coley 0-1, Ervin 0-1, Ferrell 0-1, Augusta 0-2, Hepburn 0-2, Scott 0-3), The Citadel 15-38 (Rice 5-10, Davis 4-4, Abee 3-10, Higgins 2-3, Guyton 1-2, Fitzgibbons 0-1, Gammons 0-3, Engler 0-5). Rebounds_Carver 30 (Hepburn 11), The Citadel 55 (Clark 14). Assists_Carver 6 (Sims 4), The Citadel 22 (Abee 5). Total Fouls_Carver 15, The Citadel 20. A_515 (6,000).

