The Citadel 91, Longwood 89

THE CITADEL (6-0)

Brown 6-15 11-12 26, Spence 2-4 5-6 9, Abee 5-11 2-3 16, Moffe 3-6 5-7 11, Rice 6-16 3-4 19, Spencer 0-0 0-2 0, Higgins 2-2 2-2 6, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 25-55 30-38 91.

LONGWOOD (1-6)

Granlund 2-8 4-4 8, Watson 3-7 0-0 6, Wilson 2-5 4-4 8, Hill 5-10 8-10 18, Munoz 4-11 4-4 13, Wade 6-10 2-2 14, Nkereuwem 9-11 2-5 20, Mohn 0-0 0-0 0, Bligen 0-0 0-0 0, O’Conner 0-0 0-0 0, Lliteras 0-0 0-0 0, Stefanovic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-63 24-29 89.

Halftime_The Citadel 44-38. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 11-31 (Abee 4-8, Rice 4-12, Brown 3-8, Moffe 0-3), Longwood 1-11 (Munoz 1-2, Hill 0-1, Wade 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Granlund 0-4). Fouled Out_Brown, Spence, Nkereuwem. Rebounds_The Citadel 31 (Brown 10), Longwood 28 (Hill 7). Assists_The Citadel 13 (Moffe 4), Longwood 9 (Munoz 3). Total Fouls_The Citadel 27, Longwood 29.

