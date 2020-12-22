The Citadel 94, Presbyterian 82

PRESBYTERIAN (2-2)

McCormack 7-15 3-3 19, Graham 2-5 0-0 4, Harrison 7-17 3-4 20, Reddish 4-6 0-2 8, Younger 3-6 2-3 8, Le Gregam 5-12 1-2 13, Thrash 3-5 0-0 7, Sanchez 0-1 3-4 3, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 12-18 82.

THE CITADEL (7-0)

Brown 9-15 6-8 25, Spence 4-7 0-0 8, Abee 5-9 1-3 14, Moffe 3-6 3-3 10, Rice 8-13 4-4 24, Clark 1-2 0-2 2, Davis 2-3 1-2 6, Fitzgibbons 1-3 0-0 3, Higgins 0-1 0-0 0, Gammons 1-1 0-0 2, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 15-22 94.

Halftime_The Citadel 52-39. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 8-20 (Harrison 3-6, McCormack 2-5, Le Gregam 2-7, Thrash 1-1, Graham 0-1), The Citadel 11-22 (Rice 4-8, Abee 3-6, Davis 1-1, Fitzgibbons 1-1, Moffe 1-2, Brown 1-4). Rebounds_Presbyterian 37 (McCormack 12), The Citadel 26 (Abee, Rice 5). Assists_Presbyterian 10 (Reddish 4), The Citadel 18 (Moffe 11). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 21, The Citadel 17. A_785 (6,000).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.