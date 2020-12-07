Trending:
The Citadel 96, Columbia International 57

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 9:43 pm
COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL (0-3)

Spalding 3-5 0-0 6, Brinson 2-6 1-2 5, Doss 2-10 0-0 5, McKinney 2-8 2-2 7, Oates 2-5 0-0 5, Heathcock 2-7 1-1 5, Rodriguez 3-7 5-5 12, Causey 0-1 1-2 1, Newman 0-2 0-0 0, Woods 3-6 0-0 9, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0, Kuczinski 1-1 0-0 2, Kellon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 10-12 57.

THE CITADEL (4-0)

Brown 13-21 1-2 31, Spence 1-1 0-0 2, Abee 4-9 3-3 15, Fitzgibbons 1-7 0-0 3, Rice 4-9 0-0 11, Clark 4-6 0-2 8, Higgins 1-4 1-2 4, Davis 4-4 1-2 11, Spencer 0-2 0-0 0, Webster 0-2 0-0 0, Gammons 2-5 2-2 8, Engler 1-1 0-1 3. Totals 35-71 8-14 96.

Halftime_The Citadel 54-29. 3-Point Goals_Columbia International 7-23 (Woods 3-5, Oates 1-2, Rodriguez 1-3, McKinney 1-4, Doss 1-6, Brinson 0-1, Newman 0-2), The Citadel 18-32 (Brown 4-6, Abee 4-8, Rice 3-6, Davis 2-2, Gammons 2-4, Engler 1-1, Fitzgibbons 1-2, Higgins 1-2, Clark 0-1). Rebounds_Columbia International 23 (Doss 4), The Citadel 48 (Brown 21). Assists_Columbia International 12 (Doss 3), The Citadel 25 (Brown 7). Total Fouls_Columbia International 14, The Citadel 7. A_463 (6,000).

